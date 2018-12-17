Fire Hits United Cooperative Facility in Hillsboro
Sheriff John Spears and Hillsboro Fire Chief Mike Clark of the Hillsboro Fire Department reports a structure fire at the United Cooperative facility located at S1729 County Road HH, Hillsboro. On December 15, 2018 at approximately 7:58 PM the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls reporting smoke and flames visible. An officer from the Hillsboro Police Department arrived on scene and reported that a building was engulfed in flames. The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance responded to the scene. Fire department personnel were ultimately able to extinguish the fire. State Highway 33 had to be shut down for a short time due to the ongoing containment efforts.
This fire remains under investigation by the Hillsboro Fire Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting at the scene was the Hillsboro Fire Department, Wonewoc Fire Department, Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service, Hillsboro Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vernon County Emergency Management office and HazMat Team.
Source: WRJC.com
