Fire heavily damages Ledgeview's New Hope United Methodist Church Friday night
The fire also caused water damage to the adjacent Chicago Street Pub. The building is near De Pere.
Cool City Classic Car Cruise drives through Manitowoc, Two Rivers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2021 at 6:01 AM
Classic cars were driven along the lakeshore from Manitowoc to downtown Two Rivers for the event.
Fire at Ledgeview church connected to Chicago Street Pub
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2021 at 3:46 AM
Firefighters battle a blaze at New Hope United Methodist Church, which is connected to Chicago Street Pub.
Federal court: Green Bay man sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex trafficking
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2021 at 1:35 AM
The 53-year-old Green Bay man used physical threat to recruit, and force dozens of women into prostitution.
Wisconsin Supreme Court throws out latest election lawsuit because the issues weren't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2021 at 12:09 AM
The ruling comes as Republicans grouse about the state's election procedures in response to Joe Biden narrowly defeating Donald Trump.
'Reckless and irresponsible': Tony Evers blasts Ron Johnson's plans to highlight adverse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM
Dr. Jeff Huebner, a family doctor in Madison, said Johnson was "promoting dangerous and unfounded claims about COVID-19 vaccines."
Packers' Family Night will return to a full Lambeau Field after a one-year absence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM
Green Bay Packers return to regular activities, including Family Night, after a year lost to COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets on sale soon.
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Teenager in Manitowoc admits to reckless homicide in case that...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM
"Ethan's Law," a measure named after victim Ethan Hauschultz, is set to be signed by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers next week.
UW-Madison confirms no COVID-19 vaccine mandate this fall and outlines plans for a 'more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2021 at 10:05 PM
Campus officials say they're encouraged by high vaccination rates on campus and in Dane County.
