Fire Destroys Wonewoc Duplex

A Wonewoc duplex was destroyed by a fire on June 1st. There were no injuries reported at the scene but everything in the place was a complete loss. The Wonewoc Fire Department was notified of the fire in the early hours of June 1st. The fire occurred on 100 Washington Street. It took 46 firefighters to help extinguish the blaze. Two vehicles near the fire were also damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





