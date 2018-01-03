Fire Destroys Racine Diner

Members of the Racine Fire Bell Club say flames could be seen shooting into the air for several hours Monday afternoon and evening when Rosie’s Diner was destroyed. Brutally cold temperatures on the holiday made the work extremely difficult, but no injuries were reported. There were concerns about the possibility the roof of the eating establishment might collapse, so the flames were fought from the outside. Crews had to remain on the scene until late Monday night to continue to pour water on the building.

Source: WRJC.com

