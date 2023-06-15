Fire department's controlled burn damaged Kaukauna woman's house; now she is trying to get city to cover repair.
A Kaukauna homeowner says she’s having trouble getting the city to pay for damages the fire deparmtent did to her home during a controlled burn.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Legislature passes bill aimed at averting Milwaukee financial crisis, lifting aid to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM
The bill boosts funding to local governments and includes a series of policy provisions aimed at Milwaukee and communities across the state.
No one talks about the Holocaust at World War II re-enactments. This educator makes sure...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM
At a time when antisemitism is rising, the stakes of remembering the Holocaust and its central role in Nazi Germany are high.
Wisconsin is getting a new, vast weather station network. Here's why it's a game-changer.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM
When the Wisconsin mesonet is completely built, it will consist of nearly 90 stations that will report conditions about every five minutes.
Oconto Falls eye clinic to close by the end of the year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The decision was made due to the struggle to find replacements for retiring physicians.
Notice anything missing in 2024 RNC logo? Check Wisconsin's thumb.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 2:51 AM
The logo includes Milwaukee spelled in blue, the party's elephant mascot, five stars and the outline of the Badger State. And one teeny mistake.
Member suspected of filming youth participant in locker room of the West Side YMCA in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 1:26 AM
Greater Green Bay YMCA said it is working with the Brown County Sheriff's Office and banned the member from the YMCA.
Great Lakes cruise ship returns to Green Bay for second straight year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2023 at 12:47 AM
The Ocean Navigator docked in Leicht Park in downtown Green Bay on Wednesday morning. Its passengers will spend the day exploring Green Bay attractions.
Evers says he won’t sign budget with massive cut to UW System
by bhague@wrn.com on June 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM
Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday that he won’t sign a state budget that includes a big cut to the UW System. The $32 million cut from Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature is equivalent to what the UW had projected for Diversity, Equity […]
