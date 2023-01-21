Fire department halts damage at Oconto High School
Smoldering insulation set off an alarm in the upstairs auxiliary gym at the school Friday afternoon.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
Green Bay man charged with bank robbery told police he 'tried to get caught' for medical...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM
The 61-year-old said he "did not want to scare anyone" so he waited for customers to leave.
-
Post-Roe abortion battle draws attention to state judicial elections, new legal strategies
by USA TODAY on January 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM
The National Women's March will take place in Wisconsin this weekend. Why? It's home to a closely watched battle for a state supreme court seat.
-
Brittany Zimmerman’s mom speaks after life sentence imposed on her killer
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2023 at 11:07 PM
The man who murdered UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008 will spend the rest of his life in prison. Brittany’s mother, Jean Zimmerman, spoke after Friday’s sentencing of 56-year-old David Kahl. “It’s extremely […]
-
Life prison sentence for man who murdered UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM
Zimmermann's parents said they were relieved David Kahl will remain behind bars forever. But said they, too, serve their own life sentence without their daughter.
-
Police arrest Green Bay man following robbery at BMO Harris Bank
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 20, 2023 at 8:55 PM
Police took a suspect into custody after an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/19
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2023 at 8:50 PM
-
Tigers Out Roar Panthers in SBC Boys Basketball Showdown
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2023 at 8:49 PM
-
WEC commissioner Bob Spindell staying put despite calls for his dismissal
by Bob Hague on January 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM
State Senate Democrats are calling for the removal of elections commissioner Bob Spindell, after revelations that Spindell bragged on Republican efforts to suppress Black and Hispanic voter turnout in Milwaukee last November. Senator LaTonya Johnson […]
