Fire chief: Explosion hurts 4 people at Madison condo building, which is no longer habitable
Firefighters were searching the rubble Tuesday evening to make sure no one else was inside.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2023 at 2:28 AM
Judge will not reduce $2 million bail for Taylor Schabusiness in beheading case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM
Brown County Judge Thomas Walsh addressed multiple motions at a hearing Tuesday involving a woman accused of decapitating a man following sex.
Sneak peek of Green Bay Botanical Garden's new Bell Children's Garden
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM
The new Carol and Bruce Bell Children's Garden features a splash pad, treehouses and nature sculptures at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.
As family files appeal, Wausau School Board launches new review of teacher who used...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM
The attorney for the Vongphakdy family told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin that she's concerned the district "just got the law wrong."
Fond du Lac police seek nationwide search warrant for suspects in triple shooting. Here's...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM
Authorities also released more details about the May 7 shooting on Tuesday. Here's the latest on the case and search for the suspects.
Shooting threats at Preble High and Edison Middle schools lead to added security;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM
The Green Bay Police Department has identified the individual making the Edison threats and is still investigating the Preble threat.
Murph Honored by MBMC
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM
Outrage overflows at board meeting over Wausau East band teacher who used racial slurs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM
Nearly 30 speakers expressed support for an Asian American family in Wausau who filed a harassment and discrimination complaint that was dismissed.
Pelton, John T. (Jack) Age 76 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM
