Fire chief: 1 person rescued overnight from Iowa building collapse; No deaths reported

Authorities say an eighth person has been rescued after an apartment building collapsed in Iowa. Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said at a news conference on Monday that it was unclear if any people were still missing after the six-story…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.