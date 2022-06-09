Finnigan Sr., Arley Age 70 of Tomah

Arley Finnigan Sr., age 70, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Zachary Byers will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home and also on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

