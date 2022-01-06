Finger, Patricia Age 84 of Rural Mauston

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Patricia Finger, age 84 of rural Mauston was held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Fred, her children, Thomas Fred, Richard Edward, Robert Stanley (Mary), Theresa Lucille (Don) Bigelow, Jacqueline Kathryn (Bob) McGlew, Sandra Joan (Mike) Ciaccio; grandchildren, Robert Patrick, Taylor Allen, Kyle Richard, Jennifer Lynn, Douglas Grant, John Thomas, Bobbi Jo, Ashley, Hazel, Jaxson, Tyler, Daniel, Erin; great-grandchildren, Aubry, Ruby, Alyssa, Christopher, Alicia, Cameron, Wesson, and Rayleigh; sisters, Beverly (Mike) Jean, Marilyn Nickelson, Karen (Terry) Schroeder and brother, Mike (Deb) Crawford. She is preceded in death by her parents Virgie and Bernard; brother, Robert and Lester and a son, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations made to the St. Jude’s organization at stjude.org.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.