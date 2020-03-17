Finger, Herbert Charles Age 87 of Hustler

Herbert Charles “HC” Finger, formerly of Hustler, WI, died March 13, 2020 in Venice, Florida. Born March 5, 1933 in Mauston, WI to Herbert F. and Blanche B (Kilmer) Finger and raised in Hustler, WI, he graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1951 then entered the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Upon graduation in 1955, he married Maureen Wood, the love of his life and high school sweetheart. During his 24-year Army career, he was stationed at various posts, including a tour in Vietnam and Thailand. For his last five years of service, he was the Professor of Military Science at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. He retired from the U.S. Army as a Lt. Colonel in 1979 and returned to Wisconsin, becoming the Pleasant Acres Nursing Home Administrator in New Lisbon, WI for 22 years.

HC and his beloved wife were married for over 58 years, until her passing, January 22, 2014. HC is survived by son, Herbert Charles Jr. “Chuck/Charlie” (Kathy) Finger, Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Kathleen Kay “Kathy” Molnar (Jeffrey), Venice, FL; sister-in-law, Chryl Horstman (Richard), Menomonie, WI; five grandchildren: Christopher Finger, Kenmore, WA; Stephany (Finger) Hassen (Matt), Federal Way, WA; Laura Finger, Denver, CO; Steven Molnar (Rachel), San Diego, CA; Alixandra Molnar, Celebration, FL and four great-grandchildren, Della and Aria Finger, Jocelyn and Natalie Hassen.

HC was preceded in death by wife Maureen MaryAnn, granddaughter Amy Lynn Finger, daughter-in-law Colleen Renee (Hayes) Finger, sister/brother-in-laws, Eileen and James Barrett and parents Herbert and Blanche Finger.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus visitation and Services will be limited to immediate family and their relatives and pallbearers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church, 100 Bartell St., Camp Douglas, WI. A visitation will be held on Friday at St. James from 10:00am until the time of service. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Camp Douglas. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Herbert C. Finger can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 www.michaeljfox.org/donate

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.