Finance Committee to begin budget work

The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee will have their first votes on the proposed state budget on Thursday. Republican leadership is ready to pull out all of Governor Evers policy provisions. Democratic State Senator LaTonya Johnson says one key provision they want to keep is the expansion of federal Medicaid funding. “It’s money that already belongs […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.