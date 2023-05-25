Finance committee hands WisconsinEye network $10 million endowment
The Wisconsin Legislature’s finance committee has inserted provisions in the upcoming state budget that create a $10 million endowment for the state’s C-SPAN-style public affairs network. The committee voted unanimously Thursday to place $10 million in a fund for WisconsinEye.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Budget committee votes to give WisconsinEye, Wisconsin's version of C-SPAN, $10M...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM
WisconsinEye provides video footage of hearings and floor sessions in the Capitol, court proceedings, political rallies and other civic-related events.
-
More Wisconsin communities are participating in No Mow May. Does it actually work?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 6:43 PM
Over the past three years, No Mow May has grown in popularity across the state. But does it actually benefit pollinators?
-
Many wetlands will lose federal protections after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM
two important regional water bodies – the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River – may now be at risk for water quality damage.
-
What are gas prices in Wisconsin right now heading into Memorial Day weekend?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM
Gas prices in Wisconsin are down significantly from 2022. Here's where you can find the cheapest.
-
Mike Gallagher-led China committee releases its first recommendations. What they say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM
The recommendations focus on addressing human rights abuses from China and deterring a potential invasion of Taiwan.
-
If you're traveling for Memorial Day this weekend in Wisconsin, here's what to expect
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM
One of the busiest travel weekends of the year approaches, and an estimated 800,000 Wisconsinites are expected to be on the move.
-
2 lawmakers push for $2 million in the state budget to help pay the costs of the Packers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM
The overall cost of staging the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay is estimated at $7.5 million and is viewed as an economic development bonanza.
-
Pfc. Bill Lambrecht, of Wausau, was wounded during the Korean War. His son looks back at...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM
Bill Lambrecht didn't talk much about his experiences during the Korean War. But copies of newspaper articles told his children about his heroism.
-
Miniature golf that's fun, environmental, educational, accessible arrives in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 25, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Golfers can learn about the environment in a fun way at Evergreen Miniature Golf, the only known course in Wisconsin accessible for all 18 holes.
