Finance committee approves GOP middle-class tax cut

A Republican-authored middle-class tax cut has passed the legislature’s finance committee. “We have a reasonable, simple plan, said Representative Mark Born, part of the Republican majority who advanced the plan over the objections of Democrats. “We’ve collected too much money, we’re going to give some it back. The Republican bill pays for a tax cut […]

