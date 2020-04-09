OFFICIAL NOTICE OF MEETING

FINANCE AND PURCHASING COMMITTEE

6:15 PM TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020

CITY HALL COMMUNITY ROOM-4TH FLOOR

303 MANSION STREET

Call to Order/Roll Call

Discussion and Action Regarding Minutes

Discussion and Recommendation Regarding Vouchers

In the amount of $277,715.61

Treasurer’s Report

Adjourn

During the current “Stay at Home” Order, the City of Mauston is providing audio access to all public meetings via

telephone. To join the meeting follow the dial in directions below:

MEETING INFORMATION:

Company: City of Mauston

Host: Randy Reeg, City Administrator

Meeting Title: City of Mauston

Dial In: 1-855-947-8255 US Toll Free

Passcode: 9316 202#

Source: WRJC.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.