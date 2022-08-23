Final remaining home in Foxconn Area 1 bought by Mount Pleasant for $950,000
The final property in Foxconn Area 1 that was not sold to make way for the underwhelming Foxconn development was finally sold Monday.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
On the 2-year anniversary of Kenosha unrest after the Jacob Blake shooting, Tim Michels...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 10:06 PM
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday he has no regrets about how he handled the unrest in Kenosha in 2020.
Evers announces $600 million tax plan including 10% income tax cut using state budget...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Evers, who is in a tight race for governor with Republican Tim Michels, announced his proposal against the backdrop of public concern over inflation.
Wisconsin is officially home to best mullets in America as Wausau teen, Menomonie boy win...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 6:43 PM
Four Wisconsin boys placed in the finals of the USA Mullet Championships, with two taking home the titles for the kids' and teen divisions.
Republican legislative leaders ask court to dismiss challenge to Wisconsin's 1849...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM
The suit comes amid tough races for the U.S. Senate and governor where the abortion issue looms large.
Sparta Massage Therapist Facing Felony Charge For Inappropriate Touching
by WRJC WebMaster on August 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM
Construction to begin at Mile Bluff Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on August 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM
Forbes estimates value of Green Bay Packers at $4.25 billion, a 22% increase from last...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2022 at 4:57 PM
Green Bay Packers' value increased 22% from last year and is just below the league average, Forbes estimated.
Paddlers celebrate upgrades to Wausau Whitewater Park, giving the venue a bigger, better...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 23, 2022 at 3:15 PM
Improvements to Whitewater Park in downtown Wausau include better seating, a walkway and water features to enhance freestyle form of paddling.
Two e-bike riders make history by completing Ride Across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM
Out of 700 participants, nearly all on regular bicycles, the pair rode 235 miles from La Crosse to Milwaukee on their Harley-Davidson electric bikes.
