Fifth arrest made in Kenosha County vape cartridge ring

Another arrest has been made in connection to a massive THC vape cartridge ring in Kenosha. The Kenosha County sheriff says deputies arrested 22-year-old Jordan Lynam this week. He’s due in court Thursday. Lynam is the fifth person arrested in the investigation, though it’s not entirely clear what role he played in the operation. Forty-three-year-old […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.