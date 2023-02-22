Fields set for 5 trustee, supervisor races in Door County following primary elections
One incumbent was eliminated from contention as the top vote-getters in village trustee and town supervisor primaries advance to the April 4 election.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
What to know about Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 7:55 PM
Here's what you need to know about Daniel Kelly, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice running to return to the court.
-
Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly advance in high stakes, high-spending Supreme Court race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Daniel Kelly will face each other in April for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
-
Fields set for 5 trustee, supervisor races in Door County following primary elections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 6:08 PM
One incumbent was eliminated from contention as the top vote-getters in village trustee and town supervisor primaries advance to the April 4 election.
-
Wisconsin coalition wants drivers licenses for all
by Bob Hague on February 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM
A coalition of groups wants drivers licenses for people in Wisconsin without documentation. At a Capitol press conference on Tuesday, the Safe Roads for Wisconsin Coalition, which includes Voces de La Frontera, demanded lawmakers keep a provision in […]
-
State Bar president pleased to see increase in funding for DAs, defenders in proposed...
by Raymond Neupert on February 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM
The Wisconsin State Bar is hopeful that a proposed increase in funding for prosecutors and public defenders will survive the budget process. Governor Tony Evers wants to raise the base pay for both, and State Bar President Margaret Hickey says […]
-
Primaries determine mayoral matchups in Wisconsin cities
by WRN Contributor on February 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM
Tuesday’s primaries determined matchups for April’s mayoral elections in major Wisconsin cities. Incumbent Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, took away nearly 60% of the vote. Rhodes-Conway will face off against former Deputy Mayor […]
-
Bice: 5 takeaways from Wisconsin's primary election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM
It's been clear for months that liberals hoped to get former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in the general election. Now they got their wish.
-
Bill would help cover costs for women at increased risk for breast cancer
by Bob Hague on February 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM
Proposed legislation would help cover costs for Wisconsin women at increased risk for breast cancer. The bill from state Senator Rachel Cabral-Guevara (R-Appleton) requires health insurance policies to provide additional coverage for the 40% of […]
-
Genrich, Weininger sail through primary for Green Bay mayor; McIntyre and Kopp advance in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM
Primary voting narrows Green Bay mayor race from 4 to 2 contenders; Howard village president race goes from three candidates to 2.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.