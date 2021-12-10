Fewer than 3% of ICU beds are available statewide as COVID-19 infections, staff shortages crunch hospitals
Several multicounty regions on Thursday reported just one or two intensive care unit beds were available.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Case against 17-year-old accused of East River Trail attack on hold until February
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2021 at 12:32 AM
Prosecutor, defense attorney in case of attack on woman in De Pere cite significant paperwork in adjourning the case until February.
A federal judge upholds Wisconsin's voter ID requirements for college students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 11:57 PM
A federal judge on Thursday upheld the way Wisconsin's decade-old voter ID law treats college students.
Republicans sided with Democrats in an election challenge. A day later, they changed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 11:43 PM
Thursday's developments revealed deep divisions on the equally divided Elections Commission a day after it had appeared to be united.
New Lisbon School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM
Democratic lawmakers propose penalties for sending unsolicited lewd images
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM
The legislation seeks to promote sexual consent and reduce harassment and abuse, the lawmakers said.
Kohl's board is going to be challenged again by activist investors, a Reuters report says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 7:50 PM
Macellum Advisors GP LLC will nominate new directors to the Kohl's board because not enough has been done to improve the business, according to Reuters.
Snow totals increase for Wisconsin winter storm expected Friday night, with highest...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday,
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM
