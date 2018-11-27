Fewer hunters harvest more deer this season, says DNR

Fewer hunters were in the woods harvesting more deer during this year’s gun deer season. That report from the DNR on Tuesday. Ecologist Kevin Wallenfang says the decline in hunting sales for the gun hunt doesn’t concern them so much, because totals from the other seasons make up for it.” As crossbows and as the archery […]

