Few Republicans have confidence in elections. It's a long road for one group trying to change that
Keep Our Republic, a grassroots pro-democracy group led by a Republican former state senator, is trying to build trust in elections by hosting forums in small towns throughout Wisconsin. The group is working with local officials to organize community events…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
VB FULL GAME: Hillsboro at #7 Wonewoc-Center (Regular Season Finale)
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM
Beef Community Give Away in New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/12
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM
Mauston Boys CC Team Captures 4th Straight SCC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM
Vos says impeaching Justice Protasiewicz is not off the table
by Raymond Neupert on October 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says impeaching Wisconsin’s newest Supreme Court Justice is “absolutely not” off the table if she rules on legislative maps. Vos said Justice Janet Protasiewicz needs to recuse herself from lawsuits […]
AmFam Field funding plan passes Assembly committee
by Bob Hague on October 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM
A Brewers ballpark deal has cleared a key state Assembly vote. An amended version of the bill (AB 438) to fund American Family Field repairs passed the Assembly Committee on State Affairs Thursday. The measure now offers substantially better […]
Politico report: Van Orden curses during White House briefing
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM
A Wisconsin congressman is again being accused of inappropriate behavior. Politico reports that during a Wednesday White House briefing on the Israel/Hamas war, 3rd District Republican Derrick Van Orden cursed directly at the briefers, prompting […]
PFAS bill ready for state Senate vote
by Bob Hague on October 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM
Legislation addressing “forever chemicals” is ready for a state Senate vote after passing the Committee on Natural Resources and Energy on Wednesday. “It really is focused on helping people get drinking water in both rural areas […]
Rich Baumann to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM
