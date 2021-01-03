Ferguson, Sanborn, Hicks To Return For UW

Just days after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Badgers found out three key veterans would be returning for their senior seasons at UW. Redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson, junior linebacker Jack Sanborn and redshirt junior cornerback Faion Hicks all announced that they are returning next season. Ferguson led the Badgers with 30 receptions […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.