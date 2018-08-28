Feingold to serve as McCain pallbearer

Former Wisconsin U.S. Senator Russ Feingold will be a pallbearer at the late senator John McCain’s funeral. The two spent more than a decade working closely together despite serving different parties — most famously to pass the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill. Feingold remembers his colleague as “heroic” and “fun.” McCain will be buried at […]

