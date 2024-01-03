Feeling caucus confusion? Your guide to how Iowa works
The race for the White House officially begins in less than two weeks. And despite some prolonged jockeying over the election calendar, the long primary season will once again begin in Iowa with a caucus process that has served as…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Passing of retired Mauston Police Department K9 Kantor
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2024 at 5:36 PM
-
Reedsburg Man Facing 4th Offense Drunk Driving
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2024 at 5:34 PM
-
Dane County judge rules on absentee ballot witness information
by Bob Hague on January 3, 2024 at 10:39 PM
Rulings from a Dane County judge could mean fewer absentee ballots being rejected in Wisconsin elections. Judge Ryan Nllsestun ruled Tuesday that clerks cannot reject ballots lacking certain witness information, such as zip codes or […]
-
State capitols bomb threat hoax includes Madison
by Bob Hague on January 3, 2024 at 10:29 PM
Bomb threats were made to numerous state Capitols on Wednesday, including in Wisconsin. The State Capitol in Madison was one of many across the nation targeted in a mass bomb threat hoax. There were reports of at least 23 state capitals receiving a […]
-
Ribbon cutting for Gundersen St. Joe’s new Elroy Clinic to be held January 16!
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2024 at 6:39 PM
-
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2024 at 5:58 PM
-
Visibility is key for safe winter cycling
by Bob Hague on January 3, 2024 at 5:19 PM
Visibility is critical for safe winter bicycling. That’s especially true for those who commute by bike, according to Anthony Casagrande, Lead Mechanic and Education Instructor for the Wisconsin Bike Federation. “It is required when there […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1-2
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM
-
Onsager Helps Lead Lady Golden Eagles over G-E-T
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2024 at 4:34 PM
