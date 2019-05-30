Feds to close Blackwell Job Corps center by end of year
Federal officials are planning to shut down the Blackwell Job Corps center in Forest County by the end of the year. The move could put over 50 people out of a job, and pull $5 million a year from the area. Forest County Economic Development director Mark Ferris tells Newswatch 12 that’s going to be […]
Source: WRN.com
