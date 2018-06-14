Feds charge Wisconsin mom with aiding ISIS

A mother of two in Cudahy is accused of helping terrorists. The FBI says 54 year-old Waheba Isa Dais hacked into Facebook and Twitter to recruit for ISIS, and encourage acts of terrorism. Facebook contacted authorities when she posted instructions on how to make an explosive bomb vest. Dias is originally from Israel, and came […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.