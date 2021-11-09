Federal, State Authorities Investigate Discovery Of Human Remains At fort McCoy

Both federal and state authorities are investigating the discovery of human remains at Fort McCoy. The F-B-I is leading the investigation. A spokesperson says there is no reason to believe the case is connected to any of the Afghan refugees or active duty personnel now living at the facility. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to come up with positive identification of the remains. They were found in a remote area of the military base Saturday.

