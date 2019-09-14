Federal judge supports student's right to hand out valentines with Bible messages at Wisconsin technical college
A federal judge ruled against a Wisconsin technical college that ordered a student to stop handing out Valentine's Day cards containing biblical messages.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Federal judge supports student's right to hand out valentines with Bible messages at ...6 hours ago
- Eric Church concert review: It's one wild night down, one to go on Double Down Tour a...6 hours ago
- Tomah Memorial Hospice To Hold Grief Support Series in October7 hours ago
- New flights from Green Bay to Orlando, best fried chicken in Wisconsin: Stories you loved11 hours ago
- Mauston Defense Doesn’t Break in 7-0 Victory over Black River Falls in Football Action19 hours ago
- Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 9/1319 hours ago
- Brewers to extend protective netting at Miller Park1 day ago
- Bakhtiari returns, listed as questionable for Sunday1 day ago
- Man killed and police officer wounded in Clark County standoff1 day ago
- Josh Kaul – Can you buy a gun in Wisconsin after a felony or restraining order?1 day ago
- Revised Crop Forecast Predicts Lower Corn Yields1 day ago
- State Dairy Groups Applaud Product Mislabeling Bill1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.