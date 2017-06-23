Federal judge signals he'll order major changes at Lincoln Hills because of treatment of teen inmates
U.S. District Judge James Peterson called the use of pepper spray, isolation and restraints excessive.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Janesville School Board member enters race for Ryan’s House seat1 hour ago
- Prosecutors seek to uphold ‘Making a Murderer’ confession2 hours ago
- At pride events, protests claim prejudice, exclusion3 hours ago
- Wausau bartender speaks out after underage drinking sting3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game4 hours ago
- Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson and 3 other Republicans withhold support from Senate health ...6 hours ago
- No tapes after all: Trump says he didn’t record Comey talks7 hours ago
- Bill aims to curb distracted driving, crashes7 hours ago
- 15 Things To Do in Madison This Weekend (May 23-25)7 hours ago
- Federal judge signals he’ll order major changes at Lincoln Hills because of treatmen...8 hours ago
- Sentry Insurance breaks new grounds8 hours ago
- Jakubowski trial date set9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.