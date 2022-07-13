Federal judge rules against parents in lawsuit over Sun Prairie school's 'slave assignment'
The two Black parents failed to prove that an assignment asking sixth-graders to punish a slave violated their civil rights or their children’s.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Tim Michels, Wisconsin's GOP frontrunner for governor, isn't ruling out overturning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM
"As a businessman, I just don't say that I'll do this or I'll do that. It's always about the details," Michels said .
-
Green Bay diocese schools ban use of pronouns, clothing, bathrooms that don't conform to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM
Students, employees and volunteers in the diocese's 54 schools face new policies that recognize only someone's sex assigned at birth.
-
Bice: Alex Lasry uses his ties to the Milwaukee Bucks to run for U.S. Senate, despite...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 1:56 PM
U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry has taken the NBA trophy or a replica that he bought more than six months ago to campaign, civic and business events.
-
Aon renews its relationship with Packers by moving its offices from downtown Green Bay to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The insurance company's relationship with the Green Bay Packers goes back to a liability policy purchased in 1939. Now Aon is a Packers tenant.
-
Who's most at risk of flooding near Lake Michigan? Project studies vulnerable...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Led by a Wisconsin Sea Grant researcher, the project will use satellite imagery to pinpoint areas and groups most vulnerable in floods.
-
The pandemic only worsened the quality of life for family caregivers. It's an ongoing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Family caregivers have been pushed to brink throughout the pandemic, as adult day care centers shutter and trained professionals become less and less available.
-
Trump uses Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on ballot drop boxes to re-stoke baseless...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM
It's an argument for the legally impossible but Trump continues to press the case to decertify Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes.
-
Ron Johnson's effort to pass false electors to Pence not a priority of Jan. 6 committee,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 13, 2022 at 1:56 AM
Jan. 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson said learning more about Ron Johnson's involvement in the false elector scheme is not "high on our list."
-
Green Bay businesses create 50+ scholarships, with free tuition, housing, for NWTC...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM
Xometry and the Green Bay Chamber will offer 50 scholarships for NWTC manufacturing students this year and in 2023-24 school years.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.