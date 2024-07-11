Federal judge refuses to block Biden administration rule on gun sales in Kansas, 19 other states
A federal judge in Kansas has refused to block the nationwide enforcement of a Biden administration rule requiring firearms dealers to do background checks of buyers at gun shows and other places outside brick-and-mortar stores. That leaves Texas as the…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Wisconsin’s last Big Boy restaurant closes…for now (SUSSEX) A legendary name in Wisconsin dining will briefly disappear. The last remaining Big Boy restaurant in the state, located in Sussex, will close Sunday. A statement from its […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 12, 2024 at 10:08 AM
Brewers bats go silent in loss to Pirates
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 11, 2024 at 8:50 AM
WEC approves ballot drop box best practices (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday unanimously approved new best practices for clerks regarding the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. Some larger municipalities like Milwaukee and […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 10, 2024 at 6:42 PM
Brewers back in action against Pirates, Badger basketball hires Stiemsma as director player development.
Royall Splits 2 Games in Woodside Baseball League
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2024 at 6:15 PM
Tomah Blanks Gays Mills in Legion Baseball Pitchers Duel
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2024 at 5:06 PM
Clark, Michael J. Age 59 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 4:58 PM
Quist, Marjorie A. “Tootie” Age 90 of Kendall/Clifton Area
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 3:03 PM
Belcher, Kenneth Brandt Age 90 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 2:55 PM
