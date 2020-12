Federal judge questions Trump request to hand election to legislature

A federal judge appears unlikely to hand Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes over to the Republican-controlled Legislature, the Journal Sentinel reports. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig – a Trump appointee – said Thursday that ruling that way would be “probably the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary,” the paper […]

