Federal judge extends the time for absentee ballots to be collected
A federal judge has extended the amount of time that absentee ballots will be accepted for the November election. Judge William Conley in Madison ruled on Monday that absentee ballots will be accepted by clerks until November 9th, so long as they’ve been properly postmarked by election day on November 3rd. The deadline to register […]
Source: WRN.com
-
COVID-19 positive test rate remains above 18% Monday
by Bob Hague on September 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM
Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests continues to be a concern. The state Department of Health Services on Monday reported 1,271– or 18.7 percent — of 6,796 new test results were returned as positive. Today’s […]
-
Photos: Joe Biden makes campaign stop at Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on September 21, 2020 at 11:11 PM
View photos from Joe Biden's campaign stop at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in downtown Manitowoc on Monday, Sept. 21.
-
Wisconsin reports more than 1,200 new cases Monday as high trends continue
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM
Nearly 19% of coronavirus tests reported Monday were positive. This week's Monday count of 1,271 was the highest for the day since testing began.
-
Federal judge extends the time for absentee ballots to be collected
by Raymond Neupert on September 21, 2020 at 10:35 PM
A federal judge has extended the amount of time that absentee ballots will be accepted for the November election. Judge William Conley in Madison ruled on Monday that absentee ballots will be accepted by clerks until November 9th, so long as […]
-
Slow down and take it easy around farm equipment during the harvest, says Farm Bureau
by Raymond Neupert on September 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM
More farm equipment is going to be out on county roads as the fall harvest continues, and farmers are asking people to slow down and take it easy. Farm Bureau member Shane Goplin says that there’s never a good reason to pass a vehicle in a no […]
-
Baldwin: There’s No Rush To Replace Ginsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2020 at 7:57 PM
-
Wisconsin Election Officials Warn (Again): It Will Take Time To Determine Who Won
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2020 at 7:57 PM
-
Charter Communications offers free access to broadband, Wi-Fi for students without access...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on September 21, 2020 at 7:44 PM
Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely, the company said.
-
24 New COVID19 Cases Reported in Juneau County Since Saturday
by WRJC WebMaster on September 21, 2020 at 7:32 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.