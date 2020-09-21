Federal judge extends the time for absentee ballots to be collected

A federal judge has extended the amount of time that absentee ballots will be accepted for the November election. Judge William Conley in Madison ruled on Monday that absentee ballots will be accepted by clerks until November 9th, so long as they’ve been properly postmarked by election day on November 3rd. The deadline to register […]

Source: WRN.com







