Federal judge extends absentee balloting but does not put off in-person voting in Wisconsin
A judge kept next week’s presidential primary on track but allowed more time to count absentee ballots after excoriating Wisconsin officials for not doing more to protect voters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
