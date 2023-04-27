Federal judge dismisses sexual harassment lawsuit against UW System over evidence withholding
U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Stadtmueller wrote in his dismissal that he felt the plaintiff’s council had been deceptive to UW System lawyers seeking evidence by failing to preserve documents.
Wisconsin Assembly proposes historic shared revenue reforms
by Bob Hague on April 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM
Local officials are responding to an historic shared revenue plan from Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly. “Just to put into perspective, we’ve lost almost 38% of our state shared funding over the last 23 years,” said […]
State Supreme Court upholds demotion of former Green Bay police officer Andrew Weiss for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM
Ex-officer Andrew Weiss improperly accessed information about sexual-assault of Preble student, then leaked the information to a City Council member.
As heavy, wet snow melts, upper Mississippi River floods to near record levels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM
Some communities along the river will see floodwaters that are among the top three on record.
After accidents in UW-Madison lab studying viruses, Wisconsin Republicans question...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM
Virologist Yoshihiro Kawaoka believes his research may help prevent a pandemic but others fear his work could accidentally cause the opposite.
'It isn't right': Resident dies 3 weeks after transferring from Emerald Bay assisted...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM
Shirley Holtz, 91, passed away three weeks after she had to leave Emerald Bay. Now her family is advocating for change in the long-term care system.
Tomah Woman Injured in One Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on April 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM
Jury convicts former Baird Elementary School teacher David Villareal on all 4 counts of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM
The former Green Bay School District teacher took the stand Tuesday as the defense's only witness.
Wisconsin families matter. Here's how 6 newsrooms, 2 community foundations and Microsoft...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM
Wisconsin is defined by its families. But all too often, families are defined by their struggles. Here's how area newsrooms are helping spotlight and lessen those burdens.
Judge tosses suit from ex-Whitewater student who said chancellor's husband harassed her
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The suit alleged that the UW System failed to protect women from Pete Hill, the husband of UW-Whitewater chancellor Beverly Kopper.
