Federal judge approves election map settlement between Nebraska county and 2 tribes

A federal judge has approved an agreement between two tribes and an eastern Nebraska county that gives Native American voters a majority in five of seven county board districts. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. called the agreement a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.