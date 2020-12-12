Federal court judge dismisses Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin election
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig — a Trump nominee — concluded the president didn’t have the ability to bring his lawsuit in federal court and waited too long to file it.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Federal court judge dismisses 'extraordinary' Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 9:51 PM
U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig — a Trump nominee — concluded Wisconsin officials had followed state laws when they conducted the Nov. 3 election.
-
U.S. Supreme Court denies effort to block election results in Wisconsin, 3 other swing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM
The justices' action clears the way for electors to convene Monday and confirm that President-elect Joe Biden will be nation's 46th president.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/11
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:40 PM
-
Strong Defensive Effort Leads Royall to 53-36 Victory over New Lisbon in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:39 PM
-
Domestic Abuse Incident Leads To 2-Hour Standoff In Norwalk
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM
-
A Warrens man is in custody after a pursuit near Tomah Thursday afternoon that ended with...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM
-
Judge orders Wisconsin to provide inmate with long-sought gender confirmation surgery
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 6:27 PM
A federal judge has ordered that Wisconsin's Department to Corrections provide gender-confirmation surgery to an inmate who has sought it for seven years.
-
What happened to James Ruland? Fond du Lac County authorities search for answers 25 years...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on December 12, 2020 at 3:14 PM
Town of Ripon man James Ruland was last seen at work in 1995, but the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office hasn't given up the search.
-
Pilot killed in Upper Peninsula crashed identified as decorated combat veteran
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2020 at 3:13 PM
The Air National Guard pilot who died in a plane crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been identified as Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.