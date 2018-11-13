Federal court allows Assembly to intervene in Wisconsin's gerrymandering case
A panel of federal judges allowed the state Assembly to intervene Tuesday in a long-running lawsuit over Wisconsin's election maps.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
