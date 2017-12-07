Federal charges filed against 19 members of drug ring

Federal officials have filed charges against 19 people they say were high-level drug dealers based out of Milwaukee. The arrests are the result of a four year investigation into a drug ring operation out of Wisconsin, Chicago and Burlington, Iowa. Those arrested face charges for dealing drugs, bankruptcy fraud, and money laundering. Authorities say the […]

Source: WRN.com

