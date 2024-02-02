Federal authorities investigate suspected arson at offices of 3 conservative groups in Minnesota

Federal authorities in Minnesota are investigating a suspected arson fire that heavily damaged the offices of three conservative groups. The groups are calling the blaze an act of political terrorism. The fire happened early Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.