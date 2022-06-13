Federal audit shows DWD paid out fewer pandemic unemployment benefits to minority Wisconsinites

A new federal report shows that minority Wisconsinites were half as likely to successfully receive pandemic unemployment benefits as their white counterparts. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a US Government Accountability Office audit showed that Black, Hispanic, and Native Wisconsinites were around half as likely to be getting their Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments in […] Source: WRN.com







