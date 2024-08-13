Federal appeals court rules in favor of PolitiFact and Meta against Children’s Health Defense
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in PolitiFact’s favor in a lawsuit filed by Children’s Health Defense, an organization founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The organization sued Poynter following a fact-check about the flu vaccine.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 13, 2024 at 5:30 PM
Whistling Straits to host more USGA Championships – Matt LaFleur says their system is installed, but there’s still more to do
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2024 at 3:53 PM
-
Webber, Patricia “Pat” J. Age 74 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2024 at 2:56 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 13, 2024 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers drop their series opener against the Dodgers – the Packers and Badgers both return to fall camp workouts
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 13, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Racine County supervisors hold public meeting on proposed sales tax (RACINE) Racine County may soon get a sales tax. It’s one of just three Wisconsin counties without one, but Monday night the Racine County Board held a public meeting on a […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 13, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Tuesday is Wisconsin Partisan Primary (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters head to the polls for the partisan primary on Tuesday. Something to keep in mind, from state Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe. Because this is a partisan primary, voters need to […]
-
Volden, Bruce E. Age 73 of Westby
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:24 PM
-
HS Football Preview –2024 Nekoosa Papermakers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM
-
Edwards, Terrence G. “Slo” Edwards Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on August 12, 2024 at 3:21 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.