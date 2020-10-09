Federal appeals court reverses ruling on ballot counting extension

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked a decision to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin. That means absentee ballots must be delivered to clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, and results of the presidential race could be known within hours of polls closing. Democrats and […]

