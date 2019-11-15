Fed Survey: WI Farmland Values Trending Lower From Last Year
None of the states within the Seventh Federal Reserve District saw their farmland rise in value during the third quarter of 2019 when compared to last year.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
