FDA warns of toxic hand sanitizer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned of a recent increase in hand sanitizers labeled as containing ethanol but instead have methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested.
The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more products it recommended people not use. It said the investigation is ongoing and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
The agency said it is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol, or wood alcohol, that led to recent adverse events including death. Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects, the FDA said.
Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
Source: WRJC.com
Asking for masking: Milwaukee business group launches PSA
by WRN Contributor on July 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM
A coalition of Milwaukee business owners who want the city to require face masks is taking their case to the internet. A new public service announcement asks Milwaukee to be “safer and smarter than Florida.” Several dozen businesses last […]
UTV rollover
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and the Wisconsin DNR report a UTV rollover which occurred on Thursday July 2nd at approximately 10:30p.m. The accident occurred on Clinton Ridge Rd just north of Peaceful Valley Rd in the Town of Clinton. A UTV […]
Evers approved ending the declared period of abnormal economic disruption
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2020 at 5:34 PM
Governor Tony Evers approved ending the declared period of abnormal economic disruption, allowing sellers to resume sale of consumer goods and services without the restrictions outlined in Wisconsin’s price gouging statutes.
Volleyball Clinic Rescheduled
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM
The Reedsburg Volleyball program has rescheduled three youth volleyball clinics for July 28, 29, and 30 at RAHS. These clinics will be divided into two sessions with girls entering 4th and 5th grades from 12:15 - 1:15 and girls entering grades 6th, […]
Green Bay, 4 other Wisconsin cities awarded $6.3 million in effort to make elections...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2020 at 5:11 PM
Green Bay joins Wisconsin's five largest cities in being awarded more than $6 million to help administer this year's elections during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two Brewers test positive for COVID-19
by Bill Scott on July 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Monday that two players, infielder Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo, tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Counsell said both players tested positive before […]
July 5 marked the law’s 10th anniversary
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2020 at 3:18 PM
Cigarette smoking rates have dropped since Wisconsin’s Smoke-Free Indoor Air Law went into effect 10 years ago. In 2008, before the law passed, 20% of Wisconsin adults smoked cigarettes. By 2018, the rate had dropped to 16%. High school youth […]
Wilson, William Ezra age 90 of King
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM
William Ezra Wilson, age 90, of King, Wisconsin died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin. A memorial gathering will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. […]
