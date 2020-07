FDA warns of toxic hand sanitizer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned of a recent increase in hand sanitizers labeled as containing ethanol but instead have methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening when ingested.

The FDA updated an earlier advisory, adding more products it recommended people not use. It said the investigation is ongoing and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The agency said it is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol, or wood alcohol, that led to recent adverse events including death. Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects, the FDA said.

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

Source: WRJC.com







