FCC Wants Callers To Dial 10 Numbers (Including Area Codes)

The Federal Communications Commission wants callers to start dialing all 10 numbers – even when making local calls. The federal officials are wanting Wisconsin callers to get used to the change before it becomes official October 24th. After that date, seven-digit calls may not go through and callers will hear a recording. The change is being made as part of the effort to establish 9-8-8 as a new, nationwide crisis hotline number. It would be used to connect people to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. Right now, that hotline is slated for launch on July 16th, 2022.

