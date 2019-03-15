FBI offers reward in Noelani Robinson case

Milwaukee police are asking for nationwide help in finding two-year-old Noelani Robinson. During a Friday press conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said that the toddler’s mother Sierra Robinson was murdered – allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins. Morales said Higgins has provided investigators with information on Noelani’s whereabouts “however, all of it has proven […]

