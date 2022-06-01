FBI arrests California man in connection with death threat against Kiel Area School District staff member
The arrest is not related to multiple bomb threats against the school district and city of Kiel currently under investigation, police said.
Casa Alba Melanie's new director, Amanda Garcia, grew up in Green Bay's Hispanic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM
Green Bay native Amanda Garcia on Wednesday became the first Latina executive director of Casa Alba Melanie.
FBI arrests California man in connection with death threat against Kiel Area School...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM
The arrest is not related to multiple bomb threats against the school district and city of Kiel currently under investigation, police said.
'I tried to be a good Christian': Rape and incest survivors say Wisconsin abortion law...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 1:50 PM
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, rape and incest victims would be forced to carry pregnancy to term in Wisconsin or to travel across state lines.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ron Johnson campaign collects 30,000 signatures
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 1:46 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Ojibwe College officials are planning a $175 million expansion project in northern...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The project could take up to 20 years to complete and would probably be the largest building project in that part of the state.
How a nonprofit that pairs support dogs with military veterans saves 'two lives with one...
by Sheboygan Press on June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Dogs 2 Dog Tags pairs up dogs and veterans and additionally offers free training and financial assistance for dogs of vets and active service members.
The Wisconsin election review has cost nearly $900,000 so far, going beyond its original...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM
The cost will continue to rise, in part because of a spate of lawsuits related to the work.
Local Division 3 State Track & Field Meet qualifiers
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 7:43 PM
More than 13,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 7:37 PM
The state reports 13,001 confirmed COVID deaths as of Monday, another 1,599 are probable deaths.
