Fauska, David Charles Age 90 of Elroy
David Charles Fauska, 90 of Elroy passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor Robert Waschek will officiate.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Source: WRJC.com
