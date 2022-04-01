Fauci says COVID-19 cases could rise due to the BA.2 variant, data in Wisconsin show an increase in cases this week
The seven-day average of daily cases is 371 and has increased daily since Sunday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
A year after being appointed to the DNR Board, Evers' selection Sandra Naas keeps waiting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Sandra Dee Naas was appointed nearly a year ago to the Natural Resources Board to a seat Frederick Prehn refuses to leave.
-
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, running for a third term, expects education issues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson convened a listening session on education issues and proclaimed: "I stand with parents and parental rights."
-
Fact check: WMC affiliate says Gov. Tony Evers "tried to make us pay even more at the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2022 at 8:22 PM
WMC Issues Mobilization Council says Gov. Tony Evers "tried to make us pay even more at the pump"
-
Greta Van Fleet reschedules its postponed March 23 show with a July stop at Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM
After guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia last month, Greta Van Fleet postponed 10 dates, including a March 23 stop at Resch Center.
-
Giannis breaks franchise scoring record, Bucks beat Nets in OT
by Bill Scott on April 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo broke the franchise scoring record on Thursday night, helping the Milwaukee Bucks clinch a spot in the post-season playoffs with a 120-119 overtime win over the Nets in Brooklyn. The record breaker wasn’t just your […]
-
U.S. House votes to pass insulin co-pay cap
by Bob Hague on April 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM
A bill to cap insurance co-pays for insulin has passed the House of Representatives without the support of any Wisconsin Republicans. Twelve Republicans joined all House Democrats on Thursday in voting for legislation that would cap the cost of […]
-
Attorney who backs election decertification enters attorney general race to investigate...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM
Karen Mueller said she is running in order to investigate six Wisconsin hospitals for decisions to not administer ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.
-
Bauman, Wanda Faye Age 83 of Mauston & Formerly of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2022 at 1:55 PM
